Airhostess ‘suicide’ case: Delhi HC extends interim relief to in-laws

The Delhi High Court Thursday extended till September 17 its interim order granting protection from arrest to the in-laws of a flight attendant, who allegedly committed suicide in Panchsheel Park on July 13. Justice Mukta Gupta asked the Crime Branch — which has taken over the probe — to file a status report in three weeks.

The court was hearing a plea by Sushma Singhvi and R S Singhvi — parents of Mayank Singhvi who is in judicial custody in connection with the death of his wife Anissia Batra (39) — against the trial court’s July 20 order denying them anticipatory bail. On July 23, the High Court had granted them protection from arrest till Thursday, which has now been extended till September 17.

Anissia’s parents had filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of having a role in her death. They claimed that Mayank used to physically abuse her. Mayank’s parents moved the anticipatory bail application claiming that they had no role in the matter, and any dispute between their son and daughter-in-law was their internal matter.

On July 17, a court had sent Mayank, arrested on July 16, to 14-day judicial remand after police moved an application saying the accused was not required for custodial questioning.

