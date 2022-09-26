scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Airhostess alleges rape by Congress block president

A case under sections of rape, unnatural offences, insulting the modesty of a woman and causing hurt has been registered against Yadav, who is the block president of Khanpur area, police said.

bengaluru aftc deathPolice said the woman managed to lock the accused inside a room and called police for help.

A 34-year-old air hostess was allegedly raped and assaulted by a Congress member at her residence in South Delhi on Sunday, police said. Police identified the accused as Harjeet Yadav (39) and said he has been sent to judicial custody.

Police said the woman managed to lock the accused inside a room and called police for help. A team rushed to the house and brought both of them to the police station.

Chandan Choudhary, DCP (South), said, “We received a PCR call from a woman. At the police station, she said that she has known the accused for one and a half months. On Sunday, he went to her apartment under the influence of alcohol and allegedly raped her. The woman managed to lock him in a room.”

More from Delhi

A case under sections of rape, unnatural offences, insulting the modesty of a woman and causing hurt has been registered against Yadav, who is the block president of Khanpur area, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 09:46:47 pm
Next Story

Players’ union, soccer leagues sign deal at UN labor agency

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement