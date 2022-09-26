Airhostess alleges rape by Congress block president

A 34-year-old air hostess was allegedly raped and assaulted by a Congress member at her residence in South Delhi on Sunday, police said. Police identified the accused as Harjeet Yadav (39) and said he has been sent to judicial custody.

Police said the woman managed to lock the accused inside a room and called police for help. A team rushed to the house and brought both of them to the police station.

Chandan Choudhary, DCP (South), said, “We received a PCR call from a woman. At the police station, she said that she has known the accused for one and a half months. On Sunday, he went to her apartment under the influence of alcohol and allegedly raped her. The woman managed to lock him in a room.”

A case under sections of rape, unnatural offences, insulting the modesty of a woman and causing hurt has been registered against Yadav, who is the block president of Khanpur area, police said.