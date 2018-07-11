Strong case against P Chidambaram, says ED; court says no arrest till August 7

Police suspect the role of some persons working in the house of P Chidambaram, who already has police security. Police suspect the role of some persons working in the house of P Chidambaram, who already has police security.

A “strong prima facie case” has emerged against former Union Minister P Chidambaram in the FIPB approval given by the Finance Ministry to the Aircel-Maxis deal 2006, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated on Tuesday in its reply to anticipatory bail application of the Congress leader.

The ED said Chidambaram, during his examination, remained evasive in his replies on why foreign inflows to the tune of $800 million — then Rs 3,520 crore — was approved by him on March 13, 2006.

According to the agency, the approval came “deliberately and intentionally, without raising any objections when he (Chidambaram) was competent to approve proposals involving total foreign inflows of up to Rs 600 crore only”.

Investigations so far suggest a “strong prima facie case has emerged, showing involvement of the applicant (Chidambaram) in violations of the larger conspiracy. The applicant chose to remain evasive in the replies… (the) agency has reached bona fide conclusion that under anticipatory bail it will not be possible to reach the truth,” the ED said in its reply through special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana.

In its reply on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail application, filed before Special Judge O P Saini, the agency sought time to argue on the matter. The judge extended the interim protection of Chidambaram and son Karti from arrests until August 7.

In June, the ED had filed a prosecution complaint — equivalent of a chargesheet — against Karti under PMLA. The complaint stated that Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited received Rs 26 lakh as consultancy fee days after FIPB approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006. The ED had alleged that Karti was beneficial owner of the firm.

On July 31, the court will decide whether to take cognizance of the complaint. Soon after the complaint was filed, Chidambaram had tweeted, “The complaint filed by ED against Karti Chidambaram and others is seriously flawed…”

