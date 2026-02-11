Air Taxi in Delhi-NCR could cut Gurugram-Noida International Airport travel time to just 30 minutes: CII study

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Air Taxi in Delhi-NCR: The Air Taxi service is likely to transform mobility in the Delhi-NCR, reducing nearly 100 km journeys from hours to just 30 minutes. In its latest report, “Navigating the Future of Advanced Air Mobility in India,” the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) assessed the feasibility of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) by modelling a hypothetical 65-75 km corridor linking Gurugram, Connaught Place and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.
“By establishing a flagship pilot corridor connecting Gurugram, Connaught Place, and Jewar International Airport, India can leapfrog traditional infrastructure bottlenecks and position itself as a global leader in Advanced Air Mobility. This initiative offers a high-impact solution to urban congestion by slashing transit times from hours to minutes, while simultaneously driving India’s Net-Zero 2070 goals through zero-emission eVTOL technology,” the CII report said.
The report also explores how electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft could offer a clean, high-speed alternative to conventional road and rail transport.
“AAM routes that can deliver a 3x-4x reduction in travel time-such as the 30-minute aerial corridor from Gurugram to Jewar Airport compared to 2.5 hours by road-represent transformative potential for urban transit and regional airport access,” the CII report noted.
The report said Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) is rapidly emerging as a transformative paradigm in next-generation urban transport, promising to address the twin challenges of traffic congestion and inefficient urban connectivity.
“Globally, cities are exploring AAM as a sustainable, high-speed alternative to ground-based transit, particularly for densely populated and infrastructure-constrained urban environments (World Economic Forum, 2024). India, facing similar challenges in its rapidly expanding metropolitan regions, is uniquely positioned to adopt AAM solutions tailored to its socio-economic, regulatory, and infrastructural context,” the CII report noted.
According to CII, the aerial distance between Cyber Hub in Gurugram and Connaught Place (CP) is about 27–30 km in a straight line. However, the report noted that effective route planning must account for restricted airspace zones, including:
The report said that to ensure regulatory compliance (DGCA, 2023), the flight path would bypass central red zones by routing northward, possibly via Punjab Bagh, Civil Lines or Kashmere Gate, before approaching Connaught Place from the northeast.
According to the report, travelling by road from Connaught Place to the upcoming Jewar airport covers more than 100 km and usually takes 2 to 2.5 hours, while the proposed aerial route would take a southeast corridor, avoiding South Delhi’s dense urban areas.
According to CII, the proposed path would include the following:
The report noted that the proposed segment would cover around 65-70 km, with an estimated flight time of 18-20 minutes under standard weather and airspace clearance conditions. “This hypothetical Advanced Air Mobility route for the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) is designed to facilitate high-speed aerial connectivity between key nodes, significantly reducing travel time compared to existing ground transport options,” it said.
|Criteria
|Assessment
|Distance Efficiency
|Total route length (65–75 km) is significantly shorter than road-based equivalents (approx. 110–120 km end-to-end).
|Travel Time Reduction
|Full corridor achievable in under 30 minutes, compared to 2.5–3 hours by road during peak congestion.
|Airspace Constraints
|Route avoids no-fly zones over Rashtrapati Bhavan, IGIA ATZ, and Delhi Cantonment through planned detours; fully DGCA-compliant.
|Infrastructure Compatibility
|Proposed nodes (Gurugram, CP, Jewar) can host vertiports with multimodal access and clear flight paths, especially in peri-urban edges.
|Environmental Impact
|New age technologies offer zero tailpipe emissions, lower noise profiles, and reduced reliance on fossil fuels compared to helicopters or premium cars.
|Scalability
|The corridor could integrate future extensions to Faridabad, Noida Extension, or Ghaziabad, leveraging NCR's radial geography.
As per CII, the proposed Air Taxi service on the Gurugram-Delhi-Jewar corridor will follow:
|Seq.
|Node Type
|Location / Description
|1
|[Vertistop]
|DLF Phase 3 - Starting point in Gurugram's premium commercial and residential district
|↓
|2
|[Vertiport]
|Cyberhub - Major IT and commercial hub in Gurugram with multimodal connectivity
|↓
|3
|[Vertihub]
|IGI Airport / Dwarka - Major aviation hub and transportation interchange serving Delhi NCR
|↓
|4
|[Vertiport]
|Connaught Place - Central Delhi's premier business and commercial district with heritage significance
|↓
|5
|[Vertistop]
|Noida Sec 18 - Major commercial and retail hub in Noida with metro connectivity
|↓
|6
|[Vertihub]
|Jewar Airport - Noida International Airport (future major aviation gateway for NCR)
The CII report highlights that for the Gurugram-Central Delhi (Connaught Place)-Noida International Airport (Jewar) corridor, a phased vertiport strategy is essential to align infrastructure development with anticipated demand and operational complexity. It said the approach would involve repurposing existing helipads for initial operations, alongside the planned development of new vertiports integrated with urban infrastructure.
|Implementation Step
|Details
|Step 1: Repurposing Existing Helipads
|Existing helipads located on hospitals, commercial buildings, and residential complexes across cities like Delhi NCR offer an immediate opportunity for low-cost, quick-start pilot testing. These can be retrofitted and certified for initial eVTOL operations as vertistops, supporting low-frequency takeoff and landing without major civil upgrades.
|Step 2: Development of New Vertiports
|In parallel, cities must plan and build new vertiports and vertihubs integrated with broader urban infrastructure. This will involve collaboration with local police, municipal authorities, fire departments, city planners, and urban development agencies to ensure alignment with zoning, airspace, safety, and public accessibility standards. These nodes will support scheduled operations, multimodal integration, and higher throughput in the medium to long term.
The CII report also proposed the establishment of a Gurugram-Delhi-Jewar Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Corridor Coordination Committee as a multi-state institutional mechanism to ensure timely and harmonised clearances for pilot AAM operations across jurisdictions.
“This proposed committee, which may be chaired by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), would operate with indicative but time-bound approval milestones to support early-stage AAM pilots,” it said.
