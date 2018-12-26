Delhi: Air quality ‘severe’ for fourth day in a row, little respite in sight, says SAFAR

As temperatures remained low, the capital experienced ‘severe’ air quality for the fourth day in a row Tuesday. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius — two degrees below normal and the lowest of the season so far. The minimum was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

The air quality index value on Tuesday was recorded at 403, down from 448 on Monday.

According to scientists at System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), an increase in wind speed is expected to bring down the concentration of particulate matter in the air further on Wednesday, bringing the air quality to ‘very poor’.

Any further improvement in air quality, however, is not expected till at least two weeks, officials said. They cited high humidity and low temperature as the primary cause for an increase in the air’s pollutant carrying capacity. Wednesday will also see the start of another cold wave in the city. According to IMD officials, minimum temperature is expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and to 3 Saturday onwards.

Fog suspends flights

Dense fog on Tuesday morning led to operations being partially suspended at the Indira Gandhi International airport. Departures were put on hold for two hours between 7.15 am and 9.15 am. More than 80 flights were delayed as visibility dropped to 50 metres.

Two flights were cancelled and five diverted, airport officials said. The minimum runway visibility required for take off is 125 metres.