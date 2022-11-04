As air quality plummets, ‘work from home’ announced for 50% Delhi govt staff

Amid plummeting air quality across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has announced ‘work from home’ for 50 per cent of government employees. Besides, staggered timings for all departments and markets will be issued soon by the revenue department, environment minister Gopal Rai said.

The government has also decided to implement all recommendations suggested by the Central Air Quality Management (CAQM) under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage IV.

“Witnessing the worsening air quality level in Delhi, CAQM after analysing the severe plus category situation, has given recommendations, apart from previous ones, to be implemented on the ground to control air pollution… following which we have decided to implement the recommendations and ban all types of construction and demolition activities across the city to mitigate pollution,” Rai said.

The minister said that till now construction works in some categories were allowed to continue but now as the pollution level continues to worsen in the city, it has been decided to impose a ban on all road, flyover, underpass and overbridge works and on Delhi Jal Board pipe-laying works as well as other construction and demolition activities.

“We also held a meeting with all concerned departments – transport, MCD, DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee), construction agencies and others – and decided to ban the entry of all diesel trucks and light motor vehicles that are not BS-VI compliant into Delhi. Only vehicles carrying essentials, CNG and electric vehicles, cars and emergency vehicles, like ambulances and fire tenders, will be allowed to enter Delhi,” said the minister.

To successfully implement all these anti-pollution measures, the Delhi Government has formed a panel under the chairmanship of the special commissioner (transport), along with two members each from the transport department, DPCC and the Delhi traffic police.

Rai said the government will also write to the chief ministers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to make arrangements to divert all banned vehicles and trucks towards the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway so that there is no traffic jam at Delhi and at the NCR borders in Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

“Last year, huge long traffic jams were witnessed due to poor management at the border. We request the CMs of neighbouring states that these vehicles are not allowed to enter Delhi and NCR also as per the CAQM guidelines. Divert and advise these vehicles drivers to use Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway and not line up at borders,” said Rai.

Besides, the government has given directions and permission to the transport department to hire and run 500 ‘Paryavaran’ buses in the city alongside existing CNG and electric public buses. Paryavaran buses are hired to encourage the public to leave their private vehicles at home and use public transport to minimise pollution.

Further, the government has directed SDMs to call a meeting with all RWAs and to provide electric heaters to all security guards on night duty. “We have also directed the revenue commissioner to hold meetings with the market association and prepare a chart with staggered timings for opening offices and markets. Staggering operating timings will be implemented once the department submits the report,” said Rai.

The government has formed 33 DPCC special teams and special task forces to strictly implement and monitor the anti-pollution measures in industrial areas and pollution hotspots.

From Saturday, Delhi schools will also be closed for students up to Class 5. While offline sessions will continue for those in classes 6 to 12, all types of outdoor activities and PET periods have been banned. The government is also considering odd-even to control vehicular pollution in the city.

“Directions for school closure have been issued. As CM sir said, the odd-even system is under consideration and it will be implemented after consulting experts,” Rai said.