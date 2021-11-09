Air quality in Delhi to remain ‘very poor’ today

The air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, while the minimum temperature is set to dip further by the end of the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates.

The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours has hit this season’s lowest so far at 13.5 degree Celsius, data from the IMD shows. From November 1 onwards, the minimum temperature has hovered at a figure over 14 degree Celsius, dropping to 13.6 degree Celsius on Monday, and further to 13.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The temperature at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday was 15.4 degree Celsius.

AQI between 301 and 400 is categorised as ‘very poor.’ The AQI stood in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, after having remained in the ‘severe’ category for three consecutive days. The 24-hour average AQI on Monday was 390, going by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin.

The wind direction is from the northwest of Delhi and favourable for the transport of pollutants from crop residue burning. The share of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi on Monday was around 30%, according to the SAFAR system. This contribution is forecasted to be around 24% on Tuesday.

As a 24-hour average, the AQI remained in the ‘severe’ category at some monitoring stations Tuesday morning. At the Anand Vihar monitoring station, for instance, the AQI was 436 as a 24-hour average at 9 a.m. At Chandni Chowk, the AQI was 427, while it stood at 403 at Mandir Marg, and 427 at Sonia Vihar.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 13 degree Celsius, while the maximum could be 28 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature could dip to around 11 degree Celsius by Nov 13, and further to around 10 degree Celsius by Nov 15, the IMD’s seven-day forecast indicates.