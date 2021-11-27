Air quality in Delhi to remain ‘very poor’ on Saturday

Air quality in Delhi is likely to “improve marginally” but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, according to a forecast from the Air Quality Early Warning System.

The air quality had dropped to the ‘severe’ category on Friday. Slow winds and calm conditions have been unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants. The average wind speed is forecast to be around 8 kmph on Saturday and only around 4 kmph on Sunday, making dispersion of pollutants difficult. Wind speed is likely to pick up on Monday and Tuesday, the forecast said, and a gradual improvement in air quality is likely.

The stations that recorded a 24-hour average AQI in the ‘severe’ category at 9 am on Saturday were Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Shadipur, Rohini, Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

At Anand Vihar, the PM10 level hit a high of 1,113 µg/m3 at 11 pm Friday, data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee shows. This is over eleven times the 24-hour standard of 100 µg/m3 for PM10. The PM2.5 concentration at Anand Vihar also peaked at 559 µg/m3 at 11 pm, when the 24-hour standard for PM2.5 is 60 µg/m3. At Mandir Marg, the concentration of particulate matter was lower than that at Anand Vihar. At the Mandir Marg monitoring station, PM10 levels peaked at 539 µg/m3 at 1 am on Saturday, while PM2.5 stood at 424 µg/m3 at the same time.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecast indicates that the minimum temperature on Saturday is likely to be 10 degree Celsius, while the maximum could be around 27 degree Celsius. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 9 to 11 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature could range from 25 to 27 degree Celsius over the next six days, and foggy conditions are likely to persist. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 10.2 degree Celsius.