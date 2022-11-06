scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Air quality in Delhi improves further, AQI dips to 345 on Sunday morning

The Commission for Air Quality Management is planning to review the stringent orders issued recently to control pollution when the AQI reached the ‘severe+’ category, sources said.

Officials attributed the dip in pollution level to the change in wind direction from north-westerly to south-easterly. (File)

Delhi’s air quality improved further on Sunday morning, with the AQI at 345 at 11 am, down from the daily average of 381 on Saturday. According to the SAFAR forecast, Delhi’s AQI will improve in the coming two days, but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category. Air quality index (AQI) between 301 and 400 is considered to be ‘very poor’.

Officials attributed the dip in pollution level to the change in wind direction from north-westerly to south-easterly. This means that the impact of farm fires in Punjab and Haryana is not reaching Delhi at the pace it did earlier.

According to sources, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is also planning to review the stringent orders issued recently to control pollution when the AQI reached the ‘severe+’ category. “The ban on diesel cars which are not BS-VI complaint will be relooked at. State governments can also review the directive to shut schools if the AQI does not touch the ‘severe’ category,” said an official.

More from Delhi

According to data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Punjab has recorded over 29,000 farm fires since September 15, with over 2,000 such fires reported per day since November 2. Haryana, meanwhile, has seen only 2,500 fires in the same period.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamityPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamity

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 12:55:07 pm
Next Story

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcome baby girl

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement