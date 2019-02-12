Air quality in Delhi falls to ‘very poor’ category; to improve later this week

The overall air quality in the national capital was in the “very poor” category Tuesday and is likely to remain the same Wednesday too, authorities said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was at 356.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and between 401 and 500 “severe”.

The CPCB said 30 areas in the national capital recorded “very poor” air quality, while three areas had “poor” quality air. The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 179 and the PM10 level was at 301, it said.

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Noida and Gurgaon too recorded “very poor” air quality, the CPCB data showed.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the air quality will remain the same Wednesday but is expected to improve Thursday due to scattered rain.

“Air quality will continue to be in the ‘very poor’ category for tomorrow. Expected western disturbance is visible in eastern Afghanistan as cyclonic circulation. It is expected to have an impact in the region by day after tomorrow. Scattered rain and high winds associated with western disturbances will improve the air quality substantially to ‘moderate’ by February 14,” it said.