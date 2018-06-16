Air quality improves in Delhi — but only just

The air quality in the city remained in the severe category. (AP Photo/Picture used for representational purpose) The air quality in the city remained in the severe category. (AP Photo/Picture used for representational purpose)

A slight improvement was seen in the capital’s air quality Friday as the concentration of PM 10 particles came down to 734 micrograms per cubic metre as opposed to 1,263 micrograms per cubic metre Thursday. The quality, however, remained in the severe category.

India Meteorological Department officials said a slight improvement was seen in the city owing to the speed of wind from Rajasthan reducing. Local winds in Delhi have, meanwhile, picked up and have aided dispersal of pollutants, officials said. Delhi has seen temperatures breaching 40 degrees for more than two weeks. Since Tuesday, however, the minimum temperature has been much higher than normal.

On Friday, it was recorded at 33.4 degrees, six notches above normal. It was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius on Thursday. According to IMD officials, however, there is some respite in sight for Delhi on Saturday.

“Delhi is expected to see a partly cloudy sky Saturday. Rain and thundershowers, along with a squall, are expected in the evening. The maximum and minimum temperature will be between 40 and 32 degrees Celsius,” said a senior official. A squall is expected on Sunday and Monday as well.

