Air quality improvement in focus, Delhi to fast-track roll-out of real-time pollution source study

According to officials, the project is also expected to cover all major pollution hotspots over five years, with at least 30 days of seasonal sampling per hotspot and continuous operations at the supersite.

To identify and keep a tab on the Capital’s pollution sources, the Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the rollout of a real-time source apportionment study. The five-year-study, to be led by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D), will focus particularly on PM10 levels and is expected to strengthen evidence-based policymaking, officials said.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa chaired a meeting where the proposal for the project was presented. During the meeting, Sirsa asked departments to fast-track approvals so the study can start at the earliest, officials said.

The government said the project had remained pending earlier and was later shelved. “While Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology is already undertaking work on PM2.5, there had been a prior commitment under the air pollution mitigation action plan to also take up work on PM10 in a focused manner,” officials said.