Air quality improvement in focus, Delhi to fast-track roll-out of real-time pollution source study

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To identify and keep a tab on the Capital’s pollution sources, the Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the rollout of a real-time source apportionment study. The five-year-study, to be led by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D), will focus particularly on PM10 levels and is expected to strengthen evidence-based policymaking, officials said.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa chaired a meeting where the proposal for the project was presented. During the meeting, Sirsa asked departments to fast-track approvals so the study can start at the earliest, officials said.
The government said the project had remained pending earlier and was later shelved. “While Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology is already undertaking work on PM2.5, there had been a prior commitment under the air pollution mitigation action plan to also take up work on PM10 in a focused manner,” officials said.
According to officials, the study will move beyond periodic assessments by introducing continuous monitoring through advanced instruments and mobile units. It will also involve the re-operationalisation of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) supersite to generate high-resolution data and track pollution hotspots.
As per the government, the study will provide real-time insights, support evaluation of existing interventions, and help understand seasonal trends and regional pollution patterns. It will also include emission inventory updates and capacity-building for officials.
According to officials, the project is also expected to cover all major pollution hotspots over five years, with at least 30 days of seasonal sampling per hotspot and continuous operations at the supersite.
Key features of the study
• Online sampling systems to identify pollution sources
• Mobile van-based monitoring covering major hotspots annually
• Continuous monitoring to generate baseline and seasonal data for policymaking
• Deployment of ceilometers, greenhouse gas analysers, and multi-channel samplers to distinguish meteorological effects from local emissions
• Continuous data feed to DPCC via dashboards
• Comprehensive revision of Delhi’s emission inventory to reflect current realities
• Comparative assessment using IIT Delhi’s Sonipat site and the Delhi supersite to understand regional pollution dynamics
• Evaluation of how clean air actions contribute to climate mitigation goals
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