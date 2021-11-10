Air quality in Delhi ‘very poor’, likely to worsen over next 2 days

The air quality in Delhi stood in the ‘very poor’ category Wednesday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 372, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI Wednesday had improved when compared to Tuesdays’ figure of 404, which was in the ‘severe’ category.

According to the SAFAR forecasting system, the AQI is set to deteriorate over the next two days since the wind direction continues to be from the northwest and favourable for the transportation of pollutants from stubble burning.

Fire counts indicating burning of crop residue have also been increasing and the wind speed is likely to be conducive for the transport of pollutants. Local calm conditions could make the dispersion of pollutants difficult, the forecast said.

The AQI is likely to remain in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ or lower end of the ‘severe’ categories over the next two days, and conditions could improve on November 13, the forecast indicates.

The share of crop residue burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi stood at 27% on Wednesday, down from the season’s highest figure of 48% on November 7. A total of 5,317 effective fire counts were detected by the SAFAR system Wednesday.

At some monitoring stations, as a 24-hour average, the AQI continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category Wednesday evening. At Jahangirpuri, the AQI stood at 424 as a 24-hour average at 6 pm on Wednesday, while the figure was 453 at Anand Vihar and 412 at Alipur. The stations that recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ category include RK Puram (348), Mandir Marg (358) and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (366).