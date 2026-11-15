Air purifier demand up five times amid toxic air, cut GST: Traders’ body to FM Sitharaman

As Delhi-NCR continues to grapple with a sharp spike in air pollution levels, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on air purifiers and their components from 18% to 5%. The traders’ body has cited a fivefold increase in demand over the past few days.

In its letter, the CTI said that air purifiers were increasingly becoming a necessity rather than a luxury with people installing them in homes and offices to protect themselves from the health effects of worsening air quality.

In a statement, citing the surge in sales, CTI said that while a shop earlier sold an average of four air purifiers a day, the figure had now risen to nearly 20. It added that stocks of some brands had also run out due to the sudden spike in demand.