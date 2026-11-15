Air purifier demand up five times amid toxic air, cut GST: Traders’ body to FM Sitharaman

As Delhi-NCR continues to grapple with a sharp spike in air pollution levels, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on air purifiers and their components from 18% to 5%. The traders’ body has cited a fivefold increase in demand over the past few days.
In its letter, the CTI said that air purifiers were increasingly becoming a necessity rather than a luxury with people installing them in homes and offices to protect themselves from the health effects of worsening air quality.
In a statement, citing the surge in sales, CTI said that while a shop earlier sold an average of four air purifiers a day, the figure had now risen to nearly 20. It added that stocks of some brands had also run out due to the sudden spike in demand.
“With Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400, doctors have warned that breathing the polluted air is equivalent to smoking 20-25 cigarettes a day. In such circumstances, air purifiers have become as essential as medicines. However, the 18% GST makes them expensive and puts them beyond the reach of many people,” the letter stated.
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the current tax rate on air purifiers and HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters was too high, particularly at a time when people were being forced to spend more on measures to protect their health.
Flags six demands
The traders’ body has put forward six demands, including bringing air purifiers under the medical and healthcare devices category and reducing GST on them from 18% to 5%. It has also sought a similar reduction in GST on replacement filters and components, including HEPA filters, carbon filters, UV lamps, motors and sensors, pointing out that filters generally need to be replaced every six months.
To encourage domestic manufacturing, CTI has demanded that GST on raw materials used in the manufacture of air purifiers be reduced from 12% to 5%, arguing that this would help bring down production costs in India and reduce dependence on imports from China.
The body has also sought a special pollution relief package of Rs 5,000 crore for Delhi to strengthen measures such as smog towers, green belts, road washing and AQI monitoring.
Among its other demands is a central assistance package of Rs 500 crore to install air purifiers in all government schools, hospitals and anganwadis, as well as 100 major markets in the Capital.
Seeking relief for businesses affected by pollution-related restrictions and market closures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), CTI has also proposed a six-month EMI moratorium, a 2% reduction in interest rates and special provisions for working capital loans.
The letter was signed by Goyal and other office-bearers of the organisation, including general secretaries Ramesh Ahuja and Gurmeet Arora, senior vice-president Deepak Garg, patron Suresh Aggarwal, convenor Priyanka Saxena and treasurer Sudhir Jain.