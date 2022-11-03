As pollution rises, steps to control worsening air quality issue discussed in Noida Authority, GNIDA meeting

As air quality worsened across Delhi and NCR, measures to control the situation in Noida were discussed during a meeting of the Noida Authority and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) Wednesday. Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and the local administration also attended the meeting.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida on Thursday morning was at 388, or the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

While work circle personnel said no hot mixing asphalt plants, ready mix concrete plants, or stone crushers were currently operating in Noida or Greater Noida, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari reiterated they had to be kept closed. All mining activity has also been barred, along with the burning of garbage and leaves, and operating coal tandoors.

Officials said outdoor activities in schools will also be stopped. The use of diesel generators will only be allowed at medical institutes, railway stations, and other places permitted under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Meanwhile, 90 sprinklers and 40 anti-smog guns are operating in Noida, with 20 sprinklers and 12 guns being used in Greater Noida. Officials have also been instructed to spray water treated at sewage treatment plants on roads, with sufficient tankers to be deployed before peak traffic hours. Five fire tenders will also be deployed by the Uttar Pradesh fire service.

Construction projects larger than 500 metre will also have to be registered on the application of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board which monitors steps taken toward controlling dust. The material at all construction sites has to be covered, along with the installation of green netting and anti-smog sprinklers. An anti-smog gun will also have to be installed at sites larger than 5000 square meters, with an additional gun every 5000 m.

Apart from this, owing to complaints of dust from sweeping machines without sprinklers, agencies not running machines at the prescribed speed without sprinkling water will be fined.

According to officials of the Noida Authority and GNIDA, while reports will come in from 20 AQI sensors on a daily basis, Rs 74 lakh worth of fines have already been imposed for GRAP violations.