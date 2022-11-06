Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Noida Police issues traffic advisory for vehicles

Owing to poor air quality across Delhi-NCR, the Noida police has issued a traffic advisory regarding restrictions on entry of certain vehicles into the city and diversions for certain vehicles from the national capital at its borders.

Restrictions:

-Entry of all trucks other than electric, CNG and those vehicles providing essential goods will be prohibited at the Delhi-Noida border.

-Entry of medium- and heavy-diesel powered vehicles will be restricted, other than those providing essential services.

-BS III petrol and BS IV diesel light four-wheelers will be banned at the border.

Diversions:

-BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles such as trucks, medium cargo and light four-wheelers going to Delhi via the Chilla red light will be diverted via the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, Yamuna Expressway, the Eastern Peripheral expressway and other routes.

-These BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles going to Delhi via the DND will also be diverted via these routes.

-The same will apply for the Kalindi border.

Police said those facing inconvenience in traffic could contact the helpline at 9971009001.

On Saturday, in a bid to reduce vehicular emissions, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to take measures to divert trucks carrying non-essential goods on peripheral expressways to avoid traffic jams at the capital’s borders. On Friday, Rai said it has been decided to ban the entry of all diesel trucks and light motor vehicles that are not BS-VI compliant into Delhi. Only vehicles carrying essentials, CNG and electric vehicles, cars and emergency vehicles, like ambulances and fire tenders, will be allowed to enter Delhi,” he said.