Delhi CM Kejriwal meets EU ambassador

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met European Union Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto Monday and discussed the handling of Covid and Delhi’s air pollution, a statement issued by the Delhi government said.

The CM told Astuto about the government’s tie-up with IIT-Kanpur to develop a real-time pollution identification mechanism which will help ascertain the source causing pollution at any given time to take immediate action and implement curbs.

He also spoke to Astuto about Covid and the vaccination rate in Delhi. “There is no new strain of the virus. Nearly 50% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and about 90% has taken at least one jab. We are working rapidly to vaccinate everyone,” the statement quoted Kejriwal as saying.

The statement said the Ambassador said the spread of Covid largely depends on the rate of vaccination and ideally it should be easier to handle when most of the population has taken the jab.