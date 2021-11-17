Air panel directs work from home for 50% staff, schools and colleges shut in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas Tuesday issued directions to curb the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, including work from home for 50 per cent staff in government offices till November 21 as well as the closing of all education institutions, including schools and colleges, till further notice. The CAQM has also directed the its five member states — Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to — “encourage’’ work from home for 50 per cent staff in all private establishments that fall in NCR till November 21.

The Commission has also directed stopping of construction work till November 21 — except work that is related to railways, the Metro, the airport, bus terminals and defence-related projects.

The directions came late at night, after an emergency meeting was held on the directions of the Supreme Court. The meeting was attended by members of the Commission, Chief Secretaries, additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of the departments concerned such as transport and urban development.

The Commission has directed that of the 11 thermal power plants operating within 300 km of Delhi, only five — NTPC Jhajjar, Mahatma Gandhi TPS Jhajjar, Panipat TPS HPGCL, Nabha Power Ltd Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo Mansa — will be allowed to operate. The rest are to remain shut till November 30. The Ministry of Power has said that load requirements arising out of the closure, will be supplied from power plants beyond the 300 km radius.

Trucks, other than those carrying essential supplies, will not be allowed entry into Delhi till November 21 and stoppage of trucks may be extended further, depending on the conditions.

Anti-smog guns, water sprinkling and dust suppressants are to be deployed thrice a day in hotspots, the CAQM noted, and heavy penalties are to be imposed on parties stacking construction material and waste on roads. The CAQM has also banned the use of diesel generator sets except in emergencies.

At the meeting, sources said the possibility of a weekend lockdown was also discussed but no such decision was announced at night.

“On behalf of the people of Delhi, we proposed that work from home be implemented, and all construction work and industries in the Delhi-NCR region be shut for the meantime. The other states presented their proposals too, we are awaiting the minutes of the meeting. We will proceed after receiving the Commission’s decision. We hope that this meeting will result in a joint action plan for reducing pollution levels,” Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said after the meeting.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Delhi government was in the process of hiring 1,000 private buses for a period of one month to “curb vehicular pollution”. The Delhi government has also sent a proposal to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to allow standing passengers in buses and the Delhi metro. While buses and metro are allowed to function at 100% capacity, standing passengers are not allowed as per DDMA rules.