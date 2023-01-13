Air India urination case: Shankar Mishra takes a U-turn, tells court complainant urinated on her own seat

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman on an Air India flight last November, on Friday denied the allegation before a Delhi court, saying he never urinated on the complainant.

“I did not urinate on the complainant,” Mishra told the court.

The denial comes just two days after Mishra said he was not running away from the fact that the act was an obscene and revolting, however arguing that the complainant’s statement does not make a case of using criminal force to outrage her modesty.

Terming the investigation in this case “a joke” , senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Mishra, on Friday alleged that the woman was suffering from a medical condition and urinated on her own but shifted the blame on Mishra.

“I’m not the accused. There must be someone else. She herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to prostate. It was not him. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the the urine could not reach to seat’s front area. Also, the passanger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complain,” advocate Gupta told the court.

During Mishra’s bail hearing on Wednesday, his counsel Manu Sharma, had said: “The unzipping is the problem more than urination… Of course it is revolting to go through something like this. But when someone unzips himself in a public place, there will be a driving intent for that. Here I am meeting a definite case.”

The court had later refused bail to Mishra calling the act utterly disgusting and repulsive.