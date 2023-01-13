scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Air India urination case: Shankar Mishra takes a U-turn, tells court complainant urinated on her own seat

Terming the investigation "a joke", Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Mishra, alleged that the woman was suffering from a medical condition and urinated on her own but shifted the blame on Mishra.

Shankar Mishra, accused in Air India urination case. (PTI photo)
Listen to this article
Air India urination case: Shankar Mishra takes a U-turn, tells court complainant urinated on her own seat
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman on an Air India flight last November, on Friday denied the allegation before a Delhi court, saying he never urinated on the complainant.

“I did not urinate on the complainant,” Mishra told the court.

Explained |Man who urinated on woman on Air India flight accused of ‘outraging her modesty’: What is this offence under IPC?

The denial comes just two days after Mishra said he was not running away from the fact that the act was an obscene and revolting, however arguing that the complainant’s statement does not make a case of using criminal force to outrage her modesty.

Terming the investigation in this case “a joke” , senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Mishra, on Friday alleged that the woman was suffering from a medical condition and urinated on her own but shifted the blame on Mishra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...

“I’m not the accused. There must be someone else. She herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to prostate. It was not him. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the the urine could not reach to seat’s front area. Also, the passanger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complain,” advocate Gupta told the court.

Read |Who is Shankar Mishra, the man who ‘urinated’ on an Air India passenger?

During Mishra’s bail hearing on Wednesday, his counsel Manu Sharma, had said: “The unzipping is the problem more than urination… Of course it is revolting to go through something like this. But when someone unzips himself in a public place, there will be a driving intent for that. Here I am meeting a definite case.”

More from Delhi

The court had later refused bail to Mishra calling the act utterly disgusting and repulsive.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 15:38 IST
Next Story

MM Keeravani reveals what he was trying to say in his Golden Globes acceptance speech when music interrupted

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close