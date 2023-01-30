scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Air India urination case: Delhi court reserves order on accused Shankar Mishra’s bail plea

Police have opposed the bail application, saying India has been defamed internationally because of the incident.

Shankar Mishra had sought bail, saying initially, the bail had been declined by a magisterial court because the investigation was pending.
A Delhi court on Monday reserved for January 31 its order on the bail application of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight New York to New Delhi.

Also Read |Air India ‘urination’ case: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on airline, Shankar Mishra banned for 4 months — Key updates

“It may be disgusting but that is another matter, let’s not get into that. Let’s go into how the law deals with it,” the judge said.

The judge also observed that the witnesses named by the prosecution “are not deposing in your (police) favour”.
Police have also alleged that the accused threatened the complainant.

Mishra had sought bail, saying initially, the bail had been declined by a magisterial court because the investigation was pending.

“Now that’s done and they have examined other crew members and witnesses. Also, they asked for reimbursement of the ticket and sought no action against me,” the counsel said.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 13:36 IST
