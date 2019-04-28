Air India snag throws life out of gear at Delhi airport

“I have been standing here for hours. Do we need to break stuff for them to hear us out?” said an exasperated Mathieu, awaiting information about his Paris flight that had been delayed due to a technical snag. A shutdown of Air India’s check-in software late Friday night affected the schedules of 155 out of 674 flights, stranding hundreds of passengers set to take domestic and international flights.

A crowd of more than 100 passengers had formed a chaotic queue at the Air India counter at Terminal 3’s airline ticketing booth. Many of them had missed the layover flights to destinations such as London, Frankfurt and Paris due to a delay in originating flights. Perched on luggage bags, sitting cross-legged on the floor or leaning against the glass window, almost everyone had their eyes on two officials crunching keys at their computer for any information possible.

Mohammad Bakir Sheik had landed from Abu Dhabi at 9.15 am and was due to travel to Bhubaneswar to visit a relative admitted in the ICU. “They have cancelled two flights so far. It is a family emergency, but there is no one to listen. I feel angry, agitated,” he said, clutching the expired boarding pass. Tense family members paced the small visitor’s area, making calls to family members and Air India’s toll-free numbers.

As the shutdown lasted between 3.30 am and 8.50 am, a backlog of delayed flights was created, said an official at the terminal. Passengers were asked to visit the booking terminal for a refund or to reschedule their flights.

Shradha was seated with her nine-year-old son and three-year-old daughter on the ground, awaiting news from her husband. Looking forward to heading home to London after an Easter holiday, the flight cancellation meant more than just costly last-minute tickets. “When my husband was trying web check-in the previous day, he faced no problems. No intimation was given to us in the night and we came to know about the crisis only when we reached Pune Airport. My kids’ school is re-opening and I don’t have my work laptop,” she said.

Prakash Korade stood on his toes to peep inside the Air India cabin as he held on to a stack of boarding passes. Thirteen members of his family were scattered among the crowd as Prakash tried to talk to officials about their flight to Srinagar, for a vacation away from the Pune heat. “The flight from Pune was due to arrive in Delhi at 9.45 am, but it ended up arriving at 1 pm. Our queries are not being entertained. We have hotel bookings, but by t he looks of it, they don’t have a flight today. The queue is barely moving and we don’t know when our number will come,” said Prakash. “At least they could have given us refreshments,” he added as his relative made herself comfortable on a makeshift bed on the floor.