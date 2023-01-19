scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Air India bans Shankar Mishra for four months over urination incident 

Shankar Mishra was arrested for allegedly urinating on a co-passenger in an inebriated condition onboard a New York-Delhi flight last November.

Shankar Mishra has been banned by Air India from flying for four months (File/PTI)
Airline carrier Air India has banned Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi flight last November, from flying for four months, news agency PTI reported citing an official.

Earlier, Air India had announced a ban of 30 days on Mishra after the incident came to light.

Last week, Mishra told a Delhi court that the complainant urinated on herself because of a medical condition and then blamed him for the act. The complainant later issued a statement and called the allegations false and derogatory.

Mishra was arrested by Delhi police from Bengaluru on January 6, 2023. The incident took place on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

More details to follow…

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 17:10 IST
