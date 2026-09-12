Air India pilot found dead in 5-star hotel in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

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An Air India pilot was found dead inside his hotel room in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Friday, said police. A probe has been launched to ascertain the circumstances of the death while the autopsy report is awaited to establish the cause of the death, officers added.
Identified as Captain Sunny Asladekar, he had checked in into the five-star hotel The Grand on September 10. He was in the Capital for a Boeing 787 conversion training, said officers.
On Friday, when the pilot’s brother allegedly rang him, no one answered the phone. His brother then alerted the management at the hotel, said police.
The manager went to the room and found the door locked from inside. The room was opened with the help of a master key and the pilot was found lying unresponsive inside, said officers.
According to police, a PCR call regarding the ill health of a guest at the hotel was received at the Vasant Kunj North police station on September 11.
A team reached the site and he was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The Crime Team was subsequently called to the spot.
Police inspected the room and initiated an enquiry into the circumstances of the death. The Crime Team was also called to examine the scene and collect any evidence that could assist the investigation.
A post-mortem examination was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital on September 12. Police said the exact cause of death would be established after the final medical report is received.
Meanwhile, inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are being conducted. Investigators are examining the circumstances leading to the death and verifying other relevant facts. Police said further enquiry is underway and necessary legal proceedings are being carried out.
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