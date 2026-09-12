Air India pilot found dead in 5-star hotel in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

Identified as Captain Sunny Asladekar, he had checked in into The Grand on September 10. He was in the Capital for a Boeing 787 conversion training, said officers. (Representative Image/Pixabay)

An Air India pilot was found dead inside his hotel room in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Friday, said police. A probe has been launched to ascertain the circumstances of the death while the autopsy report is awaited to establish the cause of the death, officers added.

Identified as Captain Sunny Asladekar, he had checked in into the five-star hotel The Grand on September 10. He was in the Capital for a Boeing 787 conversion training, said officers.

On Friday, when the pilot’s brother allegedly rang him, no one answered the phone. His brother then alerted the management at the hotel, said police.