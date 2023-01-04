Air India imposes 30-day ban on man for ‘urinating’ on female passenger onboard New York-Delhi flight

Air India has imposed a month-long ban on a male passenger who allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in a drunken state onboard a flight from New York to Delhi in November, news agency ANI reported.

The ban comes more than a month after the incident took place in business-class. An Air India spokesperson said, “The passenger has been banned from flying with Air India for 30 days or till the decision of the internal committee, whichever is earlier. If found guilty, action will be taken against the unruly passenger as per regulatory guidelines.”

We’ve also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India’s crew & address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation. We’re in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger & her family during the probe&reporting process: Air India Spox — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

An internal committee has been constituted to probe the lapses on part of the crew members of the flight and to “address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation”, the spokesperson added.

“We are aware of the incident involving a passenger who had behaved in an unacceptable manner, affecting another. We have also been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that it had booked the man on charges of molestation and indecent act. According to police, the man had left without facing any action from the airline. The woman, a senior citizen, later wrote to Air India group chairman N Chandrasekaran stating that the drunk co-passenger had urinated on her and exposed himself.

“My clothes, shoes and bag were completely soaked in urine. The stewardess followed me to the seat, verified that it smelled of urine, and sprayed disinfectant on my bag and shoes. The bag contained my passport, travel documents and currency, among other items, and I wanted to immediately check the safety of the contents. I asked the stewardess to help me retrieve my bag, but she initially refused to touch the bag, and also told me to pick up my shoes and clean them myself in the bathroom.

“When I started cleaning my own bag, then she began to assist. I was given a set of pyjamas and disposable slippers to change into. After changing, I stood near the toilet for about 20 minutes. I asked for a change of seat, but was informed that there were no seats available,” read the letter.

Airline regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also sought a report from Air India on the incident which allegedly took place on November 26, 2022.

The watchdog also said it will take action against those found negligent with respect to the incident, while Air India has set up an internal committee to look into the matter and decide on appropriate action.