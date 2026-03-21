‘After 4 hours in the sky’: Air India plane returns to Delhi as ‘wrong aircraft’ deployed for Vancouver

Sources also said that had the aircraft reached Canadian airspace and not been allowed to enter, it would have been a bigger problem. (File Photo)

After flying for around four hours, a Vancouver-bound Air India flight had to return to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after the airline realised it had deployed the wrong aircraft which did not have the permission to enter the Canadian airspace, sources said on Friday.

Aircraft AI 185, operated by a Boeing 777-300 extended range (ER), flies from Delhi to Canada daily. However, on Thursday, a B777-200 long-range (LR) version took off from Delhi at 12:18 pm. The aircraft was not approved for the flight to Canada. It had flown eastward for around four hours before turning back while near the Chinese city of Kunming, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.