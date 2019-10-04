Air hostess suicide: Delhi court pulls up prosecution

The prosecution was “least interested” in the case against former Haryana home minister Gopal Goyal Kanda, who is accused of abetting the suicide of 23-year-old air hostess in 2012, said a Delhi court Thursday.

“I find it a very strange situation where the state is showing least interest in prosecution of this case. By simply writing a letter to the state government, it appears that the Director (Prosecution) has washed his hands from the responsibility to conduct the trial on behalf of the state,” said Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who had summoned Director of Prosecution Suresh Chandra Sharma.

Special Public Prosecutor, Rajiv Mohan, was not present in court on Thursday. The court said he had skipped hearings several times in the past as well. He was present for the hearing on September 23, 2019.

The woman was an air hostess with MDLR Airlines, owned by Kanda. She committed suicide at her family’s Ashok Vihar residence in North West Delhi in 2012. In her suicide note, she blamed Kanda and his aide Aruna Chadha. Six months later, her mother also committed suicide and left behind a note blaming Kanda and Chadha for her death. Kanda was arrested in 2012 and granted bail in 2014.

The judge, Kuhar, said that three prosecution witnesses were present in court but in the absence of the Special PP, they were being discharged unexamined.

An Additional Public Prosecutor, posted at a CBI court in Rouse Avenue, also informed the court that the department was yet to get the sanction to prosecute from the Delhi government. The sanction was required since Kanda was an MLA.

When the judge had asked the prosecution about the whereabouts of the Special PP, he was informed that the Director of Prosecution had written to the Special Secretary (Home) of the Delhi government, requesting that the case be assigned to Manish Rawat, an Additional Public Prosecutor assigned to Kuhar’s court. The judge told the prosecution, “You will keep delaying this… you are such senior counsels… what about your professional ethics? Have you forgotten them?”

Rehan Khan, who stood as proxy for the Special PP, told the judge that Rajiv Mohan was busy at Tis Hazari court.