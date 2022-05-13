Air Force had court-martialled jawan arrested in Delhi on espionage charges

The Indian Air Force jawan arrested in a case of suspected espionage was court-martialled by the Air Force about a fortnight ago over similar charges. Sources with the force said the jawan was caught by the Air Force, which initiated proceedings against him before handing him over to the police.

Sources said the case was discovered by the force some time ago, and after going through the due process, Devendra Sharma was court-martialled for allegedly passing sensitive information to an adversary.

A sergeant in the Air Force, Sharma – who hails from Kanpur – had around 10 years of service. As reported by The Indian Express on Friday, he was arrested on espionage charges by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday, on the suspicion that he was honey-trapped and had subsequently leaked sensitive information to a woman.

Sharma was posted at the Air Force Records Office in Subroto Park, the police said. Sources mentioned that the office generally deals with the manpower of the Air Force, and postings of airmen, who are Air Force personnel below the rank of officers. The office does not generally deal with information regarding defence installations, but Sharma had allegedly accessed such information through the computers.

The police had mentioned on Thursday that he was arrested after receiving inputs on May 6. In a statement, they had said that a complaint was received from the Air Force “stating that Sharma had leaked information about defence installations after deceitfully getting the information from computers. He allegedly leaked information to an agent of an adversary country and also received money for it.”

Sharma had allegedly befriended a woman on Facebook, who would speak to him over the phone to get information regarding defence installations and postings of senior officers.