AIMIM demands FIR against BJP’s Parvesh Verma over ‘Hindu Sabha’ hate speech

The Delhi unit of the AIMIM has filed a complaint against BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma demanding FIR against him for alleged hate speech.

State president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Kalimul Hafeez, while registering a complaint at the GTB Nagar police station, said Parvesh Verma along with others, including BJP leaders Nand Kishore Gurjar, Acharya Yogeshwar, and Acharya Naval Kishore, should be arrested for giving a hate speech.

Addressing the ‘Virat Hindu Sabha‘ organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s local unit and other Hindu organisations in the Capital on Sunday, Parvesh Verma had called for the “total boycott” of “these people”. However, Verma did not name any community.

The meeting, in Northeast Delhi’s Dilshad Garden, was held to protest against the killing of a man, identified as Manish, who was stabbed over 20 times as he was returning home in East Delhi’s Sunder Nagri last week. Six people—who have been identified as Sajid, Aalam, Bilal, Faizan, Mohsin and Shakir—have been arrested in the case. According to the Delhi Police, the incident was the fallout of an old rivalry.

Referring to the killing, Verma was heard saying in a purported video clip of the event: “Wherever you see them, I say that if you want to set their minds straight … then there is only one remedy and that is complete boycott… Do you agree with this? Raise your hands if you agree. Say with me, we will completely boycott them, we will not buy any goods from their shops, we will not employ them”.

Verma had earlier told The Indian Express he had not named any religious community. “What I said was that the families whose members carry out such killings should be boycotted. Such families, if they run any restaurant or any business, should be boycotted. There have been such crimes in my area also. And in such cases, their business should be boycotted,” he had said.

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against unnamed organisers of the event.