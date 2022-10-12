scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

AIMIM demands FIR against BJP’s Parvesh Verma over ‘Hindu Sabha’ hate speech

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against unnamed organisers of the event.

Virat Hindu Sabha hate speech, Parvesh Verma hate speech, Parvesh Verma speech, Virat Hindu Sabha in Delhi, Delhi Dilshad garden, Delhi Virat Hindu Sabha, latest news, Indian ExpressDelhi MP Parvesh Verma. (File)

The Delhi unit of the AIMIM has filed a complaint against BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma demanding FIR against him for alleged hate speech.

State president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Kalimul Hafeez, while registering a complaint at the GTB Nagar police station, said Parvesh Verma along with others, including BJP leaders Nand Kishore Gurjar, Acharya Yogeshwar, and Acharya Naval Kishore, should be arrested for giving a hate speech.

Addressing the ‘Virat Hindu Sabha‘ organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s local unit and other Hindu organisations in the Capital on Sunday, Parvesh Verma had called for the “total boycott” of “these people”. However, Verma did not name any community.

The meeting, in Northeast Delhi’s Dilshad Garden, was held to protest against the killing of a man, identified as Manish, who was stabbed over 20 times as he was returning home in East Delhi’s Sunder Nagri last week. Six people—who have been identified as Sajid, Aalam, Bilal, Faizan, Mohsin and Shakir—have been arrested in the case. According to the Delhi Police, the incident was the fallout of an old rivalry.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alonePremium
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alone

Referring to the killing, Verma was heard saying in a purported video clip of the event: “Wherever you see them, I say that if you want to set their minds straight … then there is only one remedy and that is complete boycott… Do you agree with this? Raise your hands if you agree. Say with me, we will completely boycott them, we will not buy any goods from their shops, we will not employ them”.

Verma had earlier told The Indian Express he had not named any religious community. “What I said was that the families whose members carry out such killings should be boycotted. Such families, if they run any restaurant or any business, should be boycotted. There have been such crimes in my area also. And in such cases, their business should be boycotted,” he had said.

More from Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against unnamed organisers of the event.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 09:17:08 am
Next Story

IND vs SA: Australia will suit our fast bowlers but they will need to be aggressive, says Mark Boucher

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement