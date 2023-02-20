AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says stones thrown at his Delhi house, 4th such attack since 2014

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, late on Sunday, said that unidentified miscreants had pelted stones at his residence in Delhi, damaging the windows of the house.

The MP also shared a video of his residence at Ashoka Road in New Delhi, showing the damages. Owaisi said that he was informed about the incident by his domestic help as he returned from Jaipur.

“Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately,” he tweeted.

It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops & they’ve reached my residence pic.twitter.com/8IO5IhqvmK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

This is the fourth such incidence of vandalism at his residence in New Delhi, the AIMIM chief said.

As reported earlier by The Indian Express, the Hyderabad MP’s residence was vandalised by a group of Hindu Sena men back in September 2021, as they believed that he had made “anti-Hindu’ remarks”.

There were at least 13 people, 6 have been detained. This is the third time that my residence has been attacked. Last time it was vandalised @rajnathsingh was not only the Home Minister but also my neighbour. 8/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 21, 2021

“I am used to all these things. I have been seeing this for a very long time. It is shocking that in a highly secure zone, people are so emboldened that they do this… record it… this is a classic case of radicalisation. They have been doing it since 2015… These attacks will not stop me from doing what I am doing…,” he had said.

A complaint was filed by Owaisi regarding Sunday’s incidence at the Parliament Street Police Station. A team of Delhi Police led by Additional DCP also visited his residence and collected evidence from the spot.