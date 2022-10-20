AIIMS issues SOPs for treatment of MPs, doctors say it will promote VIP culture

AIIMS, New Delhi has issued a standard operating procedure for streamlining the medical care arrangements for sitting Members of Parliament, prompting doctors at the premier institute to question and condemn the move.

According to the order issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas, Duty Officers, who are qualified medical professionals, from the Department of Hospital Administration will be available in the control room round the clock for OPD and emergency consultation and inpatient hospitalisation of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. It said all other patients who are referred to AIIMS for consultation or treatment by the MPs will also be provided due assistance by its Media & Protocol Division.

“The duty officer will be the Nodal Officer to coordinate and facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for Hon’ble Sitting MPs,” said the order adding those on shift will ensure their hassle-free admission.

The order also mentioned special phone and landline numbers which will be made available for the MPs to contact officials and doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Science.

The order said that in case an MP requires OPD consultation from a speciality or super-speciality department, the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha Secretariat or personal staff of the lawmaker will contact the Duty Officer and provide the details about the ailment and doctor to be consulted. “The Duty Officer will speak to the concerned specialist/super-specialist doctor or Head of Deptt. and will fix up the requisite appointment. In case it is required, we can speak to the Chief of Centre/ Head of concerned department as well,” the order added.

According to the SOP, the MP can reach the office of the Duty Officer on the scheduled date and time of the OPD consultation, where they will extend due protocol and will confirm about them the availability of concerned specialist doctor before sending them for the consultation, accompanied by a responsible official from AlIMS.

“In case of an emergency situation where an Hon’ble M.P. requires immediate medical management, the Lok Sabha/ Rajya Sabha Secretariat or personal staff of Hon’ble M.P. will contact the Duty Officer and provide him requisite details about the ailment to that the Duty,” added the order.

The order further said the Duty Officer will ensure the MP is received in the concerned emergency department by the Patient Care Manager on duty and is provided immediate attention and treatment by doctors of respective speciality or super speciality departments. “The Duty Officer will organize requisite coordination and will personally speak to the treating doctors and/or Head(s) of Departments as per medical needs of Hon’ble MP,” the order added further.

As and when an MP is admitted, the order said, requisite information will be sent to the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha Secretariat at the time of their admission on the e-mail IDs provided and on WhatsApp number. In case of the hospitalisation of the MP, the treating faculty will send a brief note to the Medical Superintendent about their ailment or illness, proposed line of management, and expected duration of stay.

“It will be countersigned by the Medical Supdt. and will be sent to the Lok Sabha/ Rajya Sabha Secretariat at the given e-mail ID by the Medical Superintendent’s office,” said the order.

‘Will stand against VIP culture’

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) said that VIP culture must be stopped. “We condemn VIP culture. No patient should suffer at the cost of another’s privileges. That being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn’t hamper patient care,” the association added.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also criticised the move. “On one hand PM Modi says there is no VIP culture in India, but on the other hand AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas releases a letter to promote VIP Culture! Like in the past we still stand against VIP Culture,” tweeted FAIMA.

FAIMA President Dr Rohan Krishnan said he would request the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya to take cognisance of the letter released by the AIIMS Director and take appropriate action against him for promoting VIP culture.

“It’s a shame that an institution such as AIIMS Delhi is releasing such letters which are going to promote VIP culture. We have always been against VIP culture in hospitals, and we stand by that. It is disheartening that an institution like AIIMS is setting such a bad precedent for the country. Every patient in this country deserves good treatment, that includes an MP, and every patient is the same for doctors,” added Krishnan.

In 2017, AIIMS had decided to open a “new counter” at its out-patient department to cater “exclusively” to patients recommended by the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Union Health Minister J P Nadda and “VIP references” from MPs, but withdrew it after a meeting.