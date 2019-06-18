AIIMS trauma centre doc abused, police detain kin of patient

A junior resident doctor at the emergency ward of the AIIMS Trauma Centre was allegedly verbally abused and manhandled by attendants of a patient late Sunday night.

Police said a case has been registered and two persons have been detained, while a third is yet to be picked up.

AIIMS resident doctors, who had earlier decided not to join the nation-wide strike so that patient care services are not hit, later announced withdrawal of all non-essential services from 12 pm Monday till 6 am Tuesday. Resident doctors will resume work Tuesday.

Doctors said the incident took place around 11.30 pm at the emergency ward of the AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, when a patient with a foot injury was brought in for treatment. The family allegedly threatened the doctor and asked him to treat the patient on a priority basis.

“‘Agar mera patient tune nahi dekha, toh main jaan se maar dunga (I will kill you if you won’t treat my patient).’ Such kind of verbal abuse was used by the patient’s attendant. This is happening at an institute like AIIMS, which has a strong security system. There is an urgent need to have a central law to ensure safety and security of doctors,” AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) president Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi said.

Police said the FIR has been registered under IPC sections 341, 186, 506 and 34.