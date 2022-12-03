scorecardresearch
AIIMS tells MBBS, PhD students to download anti-virus on computers

The All India Institute of Medical Science was crippled by a cyber attack in November which has brought the online management of the institute to a halt.

The cyber attack that took place last month has brought the online management system of the institute to a halt and raised concerns over the data of crores of patients being compromised, including that of high-profile political personalities. (File)

The All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi, has asked its MBBS and PhD students to download anti-virus software on computers across the institute for a speedy recovery of the systems affected by the recent cyber hack.

According to the MBBS students involved in the volunteer process, around 100-150 students from the first-year, second-year and third-year batches participated in the volunteer work to help the institute. These students were also given brief training by the computer facility department on how to sanitise the systems in the institute.

“We were asked for volunteer work by the administration and we wanted to help the institute in the time of crisis. We are downloading government-purchased anti-virus software in the systems which have been given to us and are working along with IT experts. This way we are also getting to interact with our faculties as well,” said an MBBS student, on condition of anonymity.

The students were taken for volunteer work as recruiting new staff for the same would have taken a long time, said official sources.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have sent the forensic images of the impacted servers to a lab for Forensics analysis.

“The analysis is under process and AIIMS administration and other agencies are in process of restoring and reviving the service,” said a Delhi police officer.

