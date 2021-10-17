AIIMS students’ body apologises after Ramayana skit on campus stirs row

The AIIMS Students’ Association issued an apology on Sunday afternoon after video clips circulated on social media showing a Ramleela skit, which was performed by MBBS students from the institute, was criticised for “mocking” the Ramayana.

On the occasion of Dussehra, a group of MBBS students had performed the skit at the AIIMS hostel premises. The video clips show that the students were performing scenes from the Ramayana in the form of a slapstick comedy.

Subsequently, video clips from the performance have been circulating on social media with several people—and also the Twitter handle of RSS publication Organiser—alleging that that the performance “mocks” and “insults” the Ramayana.

“A videoclip of a Ramleela skit done by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of the skit which was not meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We will ensure that no such activity takes place in the future,” said the AIIMS Students’ Association in a statement.

A first-year student, who said that he was part of the skit, has also put out a video in which he stated, “We had done it out of childishness but when we saw the video, we ourselves felt very ashamed. I and all of us want to apologise and promise that something like this will never happen again.”

He went on to add, “AIIMS is not Hinduphobic. We celebrate all Hindu festivals here…Most of us here are Hindus.”