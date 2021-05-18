AIIMS staffer demands Rs 5L from patient for a bed, held

Pankaj worked at AIIMS in the haematology lab while Kavalpreet used to work as a nurse and is currently out of a job.

A lab assistant at AIIMS and his sister have been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh from a Covid patient to arrange for a bed in Safdarjung Hospital.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the accused have been identified as Pankaj Kumar and his sister RamKavalpreet Kaur alias Mamta. Pankaj worked at AIIMS in the haematology lab while Kavalpreet used to work as a nurse and is currently out of a job.

“We received a complaint on the Covid helpline from one Haripal Kumar, who alleged that two persons took Rs 2.8 lakh from him on the pretext of getting his wife admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. On the basis of his complaint, an FIR was registered. Police found that Haripal had come across contact details of Pankaj… when he called him, Pankaj asked him to give Rs 5 lakh for the admission. He later sent his sister’s phone number and informed the couple that she would help them,” said the DCP.

Tayal said Haripal’s son was in touch with Kaur but his mother got admitted without their reference at Safdarjung. “The accused claimed she was admitted because of them and demanded Rs 5 lakh. Haripal’s son gave them Rs 2.8 lakh. After taking the money, the duo went to Himachal Pradesh and were arrested from there,” he added.