AIIMS staff takes Rs 2.8 lakh to arrange bed for Covid patient in Safdarjung hospital, arrested by Delhi cops

Two persons, including a lab assistant of AIIMS hospital, have been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh from a Covid patient to get bed in Safdarjung hospital.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the accused have been identified as Pankaj Kumar and his sister RamKavalpreet Kaur.

Pankaj was working at AIIMS hospital in a Haematology lab and currently in police custody. “We received a complaint in their Covid helpline in which complainant Haripal Kumar alleged two persons took Rs 2.8 lakh from him for providing admission to his wife in Safdarjung hospital. On the basis of his complaint, an FIR was registered and police started their investigation. Police found they got the contact details of Pankaj, who asked them to give Rs 5 lakh for the admission. He later sent a phone number of his sister Kaur and informed them that she would help them to get admission,” he said.

Tayal said Haripal’s son was in her touch and they admitted her in Safdarjung Hospital. “After admission, they started demanding Rs 5 lakh and his son gave Rs 2.8 lakh as advance payment. After taking money, both of them went to Himachal Pradesh from where they have been arrested,” he added.