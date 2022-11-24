For second day in a row, services at AIIMS hampered following ransomware attack

Rambabu (55) from Kotla, who was suffering from an inflamed and swollen appendix, couldn’t see his doctor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday, a day after a ransomware attack had affected the hospital’s server.

This was the second consecutive day when e-hospital services, which runs the patient data system, and day-to-day activities, including OPD registrations and blood sample reports, were hit. The outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment system etc also remained affected. As a result, Rambabu’s information was inaccessible in the e-server. “I have been told to come again on Monday for the next date,” he added.

On Wednesday, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) said a ransomware attack affected the hospital server. Those who were waiting to get appointments for later dates couldn’t get them and were asked to visit later.

“Patients queued up the whole night to get appointments on Thursday morning which was done manually. Everything is happening manually now. The system has slowed down but the number of OPD patients slots in each department were filled. In the morning, it was a bit chaotic but we managed,” said a patient coordinator at the New RAK OPD.

AIIMS Delhi witnesses around 10,000 patients from across the country in its OPD every day.

According to Mukesh, a patient from Neemuch, who had come to get his blood sample reports following a diagnosis by an AIIMS doctor, he was in the hospital since Wednesday night but the reports did not arrive. So he is going back and will come again on Monday. “I have been asked to come back on Monday. The server is down and everything is happening manually,” he added.

The Delhi Police said an FIR has been registered and the case is being investigated by the cyber crime /IFSO unit. “A computer incident has been reported by the Additional Security Officer at AIIMS, Delhi. On the basis of the report, an FIR has been registered under Section 385 IPC, Section 66/66F IT Act by IFSO, Special Cell. The matter is being investigated,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, AIIMS authorities issued a statement on Thursday evening stating that various government agencies are investigating the incident and supporting AIIMS in bringing back the digital patient care services. “We hope to be able to restore affected activities soon. Meanwhile, all emergency and routine patient care services and lab services are being managed manually,” said the statement.