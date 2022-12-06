Server facility resumes at AIIMS main building two weeks after ransomware attack

Two weeks after the cyber hack, the server facility resumed at the main hospital building of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi Tuesday.

The main hospital building includes the director’s office, Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital, Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences and Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre and the Centre for Dental Education and Research.

Officials added that some registrations were done at the new Rajkumari Amrita Kaur (RAK) OPD and the trauma centre through the server and the facility will be made fully functional in the coming days.

“Both offline and online registrations were done on Tuesday at the new RAK OPD,” said an official. However, the doctors said that old data is still not visible on the server leading to interrupted medical services for patients who got their blood tests and other tests done before the server hack.

On November 24, the cyber hack incident brought the online management system of the institute to a halt and raised concerns over the data of crores of patients being compromised, including that of high-profile political personalities.

The hospital had said that the server might have been subjected to a ransomware attack.