AIIMS to open robotic surgery training facility

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, (AIIMS Delhi) has planned to set up a robotic surgery training facility on the campus to train doctors and other healthcare professionals across India.

As per a memorandum issued by AIIMS Director D M Srinivas on March 3, the institute will float an open expression of interest (EOI) to invite Robotic Surgery System Manufacturers (OEMs) to co-create and develop robotic surgery training facilities at the hospital on a not-for-profit basis within 3-6 months.

The premier institute will provide around 500 sq ft of space, academic areas, cadavers/tissues for training, and a pool of trained faculty among others, the memorandum stated.

The OEMs will be expected to install the complete robotic surgery training platform and provide related accessories and consumables free of cost. The OEMs, at their own cost, can also invite external experts for imparting training on any newer techniques with the prior permission of AIlMS Delhi.