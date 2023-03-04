scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
AIIMS to open robotic surgery training facility

The facility that is planned on AIIMS Delhi campus is meant to impart training to doctors and other healthcare professionals across India.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Delhi). (File)
AIIMS to open robotic surgery training facility
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, (AIIMS Delhi) has planned to set up a robotic surgery training facility on the campus to train doctors and other healthcare professionals across India.

As per a memorandum issued by AIIMS Director D M Srinivas on March 3, the institute will float an open expression of interest (EOI) to invite Robotic Surgery System Manufacturers (OEMs) to co-create and develop robotic surgery training facilities at the hospital on a not-for-profit basis within 3-6 months.

The premier institute will provide around 500 sq ft of space, academic areas, cadavers/tissues for training, and a pool of trained faculty among others, the memorandum stated.

The OEMs will be expected to install the complete robotic surgery training platform and provide related accessories and consumables free of cost. The OEMs, at their own cost, can also invite external experts for imparting training on any newer techniques with the prior permission of AIlMS Delhi.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 11:18 IST
