AIIMS revamp plan needs relook, 68% of 5,995 trees being removed: Panel

For the ‘redevelopment’ of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a “very high percentage” of trees are being removed by cutting or transplantation, according to the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), Delhi.

The committee “observed that the site has around 5,995 trees of which 68.8% trees (4,125 trees) are being removed (by cutting or transplantation). This is a very high percentage. The project master plan needs to be reviewed so that at least 50% of the trees are retained on site,” read the minutes of the SEAC meeting on June 3.

The proposal was presented for granting environment clearance to an AIIMS project to redevelop the existing East Ansari Nagar and Masjid Moth campuses. It also involves development of the Trauma Centre Campus Extension. The total plot area of the project is 152.55 acres — 107.6 acres of the East Ansari Nagar Campus, 30 acres of the Masjid Moth Campus and 14.95 acres of the Trauma Centre Campus Extension. The redevelopment will involve addition of around 3,000 beds, taking the total number of beds to 5,412, as per the proposal submitted for granting the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the project.

SEAC is yet to recommend the project for clearance and has sought additional information including “certified compliance of conditions of previous Environment Clearance issued to Masjid Moth which is the building under expansion”. Environ-ment clearance for the Masjid Moth campus was obtained in 2012, as per details provided by AIIMS earlier this year to the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority for Delhi.

The Trauma Centre Extension is set to come up on vacant land adjacent to the existing Trauma Centre. At East Ansari Nagar, the existing facility will be redeveloped, and will involve research and academic centres, labs, and hostels, in addition to the hospital, according to details submitted by the project proponent to obtain clearance.