AIIMS restricts services to make space for Covid patients

With hospitals witnessing a rise in the number of hospitalization cases of Covid-19, the AIIMS has come out with fresh clinical guidance for the management of Covid-19 patients. The country’s top medical institute has already started taking steps to make more space for Covid-19 patients by restricting certain services for the non-covid patients.

The updated guidelines have been released by the department of medicine at AIIMS and gives a comprehensive plan to treat patients ranging from mild to severe symptoms. Delhi has been witnessing a surge in the daily number of Covid-19 cases with 5500 new infections reported on Wednesday. The positivity rate moved an inch higher and was recorded at 6.10%.

Those having mild symptoms are advised to be treated under home isolation and seek medical attention if the patient is facing difficulty in breathing and high-grade fever. Those under home isolation should continuously monitor the oxygen levels. “Steroids should not be used in patients with only mid disease. Ivermectin may be considered in patients with high-risk features,” the guidelines stated.

Patients having respiratory rate more than or equal to 24 per minute or oxygen level less than 94% should be admitted to the ward and treated as a moderate case. For those admitted in the ward, doctors have been advised to go for oxygen therapy, antiviral therapy and a continuous monitoring of the patient.

“Convalescent plasma therapy should be considered in carefully selected patients. Remdesivir can be given for five days and can be extended upto 10 days in cases of progressive selected patients,” it added.

Doctors across the city have highlighted that most of the patients visiting the hospital in the current surge are having milder symptoms since they belong to a younger age group. However, experts have suggested to monitor the symptoms carefully so as the infection doesn’t spread to the elder people.

A patient has to be shifted to the ICU if he/she is having respiratory rate more than or equal to 30 per minute or the oxygen levels on room air are less than 90%. “Consider use of high flow nasal cannula in patients with increasing oxygen requirement, if work of breathing is low. Tocilizumab may be considered on a case-to-case basis preferably within 24 to 48 hours of progression to severe disease,” it said.