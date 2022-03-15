AIIMS redevelopment project gets DDA nod

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has cleared the decks for the redevelopment of 79.73 hectares of land for the expansion of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). As part of the redevelopment plan, hospital beds will be increased from 2,004 to 5,000 by 2024 by pumping Rs 9,053 crore.

Fifty new operation theatres and a dedicated infectious diseases ward will be built over the next seven years. The master plan envisages the creation of more than 4,000 hostel units to replace the ageing buildings, a smart library, 1.5 lakh sqm area for state-of-the-art research laboratories, animal facilities, and a clinical trial facility.

A senior DDA official said the authority has approved the redevelopment plan of 79.73 hectares comprising five land parcels possessed by AIIMS for the construction of a world-class medical university, and for revising the use of 1.69 hectares of land from recreational to public and semi-public for AIIMS.

The project also includes the upgradation of the entire campus and its facilities to bring it on a par with international universities, and to create a smart and sustainable campus that meets all requirements of healthcare, education, and research.

The campus master plan will include a new hospital with 3,000 beds, new academic and research buildings for multiple graduate and postgraduate programmes, and new hostel blocks, he said.

The DDA has also approved the proposal for designation of the whole campus as ‘Education & Research University’ as per the Delhi Master Plan 2021, and to assign unified development control norms for the campus.

The master plan, which had on February 28 received the approval of the Union Cabinet, will integrate the fragmented campus spread over 213.12 acres across five land parcels, separated by Delhi’s Aurobindo Marg.