AIIMS to promote use of Ayushman Bharat health IDs to avoid long queues for OPD registration

The All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi, has decided to promote the use of the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs for OPD registration of new and follow-up patients.

Under this, this adoption of the ‘Scan and Share QR Code’ solution of the National Health Authority (NHA) will be implemented at all OPDs of AIIMS to facilitate quick registration and to provide a registration queue number to patients on their arrival.

“It has been noted that patients visiting AIIMS OPDs are standing in long queues for registration and there is manual entry of patient demographics being done for registration despite the availability of ABHA with many patients. Also, at the time of registration by using ABHA ID, often the OTP is delayed and maximum attempts to resend the OTP is also limited to three times,” said an office memorandum issued by director Dr M Srinivas on November 15.

The memorandum added that the ‘Scan and Share QR Code’ solution of the NHA has shown promising results in reducing the time taken for registration of patients in the OPD, and has also helped in streamlining the patient journey.

Also, the said solution is biometric and face authentication-enabled to allow sharing of ABHA ID details.

The service allows patients to scan a QR Code and share their demographic details like name, father’s name, age, gender, address, mobile number etc, with the hospital. This helps reduce the time taken at the OPD registration counter, provides accurate data for the record and, most importantly, avoids the wait in the long queues.

To further enhance the use case of ABHA ID, QR code-based sharing of digital health records of patients with healthcare professionals will also be enabled by the use of ‘Personal Health Record’ (PHR) applications. Hospitals will also be integrated with the appropriate framework of the NHA to allow patients to store health records like prescriptions, lab reports, discharge summaries, vaccination records, etc in the ‘Digilocker” document wallet.

The memorandum added that a video demonstrating the OPD registration process using ‘Scan and Share’ and other functionalities of the ABHA ID will be prepared by November 30 by the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology in consultation with the computer facility.