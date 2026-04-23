Delhi murder case: Victim bore injury marks on face and hands, indicating struggle, says AIIMS

A preliminary post-mortem examination conducted at AIIMS Delhi has found that the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service officer bore multiple injury marks on her face and hands, indicating signs of a physical struggle prior to her death, officials confirmed.

According to Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS Delhi, the post-mortem was conducted by a medical board of five doctors led by him. “It was a case of strangulation and murder, and there were multiple injuries on the body, particularly on her hands and face. The injuries suggest a physical struggle before death. A preliminary report is being submitted to the Delhi Police,” he said.

Dr Gupta also highlighted that there was also blunt force trauma, which contributed to her death. “Details regarding sexual assault are pending, and samples have been sent to the laboratory for further investigation,” he said.

The findings are the first piece of scientific evidence in the case that point to a violent crime. “The strangulation implies intentional killing and blunt force trauma suggests the victim was physically assaulted in addition to being strangled,” a source said.

“The indication of a physical struggle implied that the assault was not passive but involved force and resistance,” a source said.

The interrogation of the accused in the murder of the IRS officer’s daughter has revealed that after assaulting and killing the girl, the accused allegedly dragged her body from the first floor of the house down the stairs in an attempt to use her thumb impression to open the locker containing cash, police sources had earlier told the Indian Express said. He allegedly asked the victim to open the locker, but she refused. When he tried to force her, she resisted, sources said.

“It was at this point that he picked up a heavy, showpiece-like object and struck her, causing her to fall to the ground,” a police officer had said.

Story continues below this ad

The 22-year-old woman, the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled to death with a mobile phone charger at her family home in Southeast Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said. The accused, a former house help who had been dismissed recently, was arrested within 10 hours from Dwarka at around 7:30–8 p.m., they said.