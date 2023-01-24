AIIMS, PGIMER faculty writes to health minister Mandaviya to enforce rotatory headship

In a joint action, the Faculty Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (FAIMS), Delhi, along with the Faculty Association of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya demanding to implement rotatory headship policy at the AIIMS and PGIMER.

The letter written on January 23 said that various committees constituted at both institutes also endorsed rotation of headship.

The policy of rotating the heads every five years was one of the key recommendations of a central government panel constituted in 2006.

“We would again like to bring to your attention the long-pending reform of ‘Rotatory headship’ at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and PGIMER, Chandigarh. As communicated several times before, this has been appraised and recommended by both the general bodies of the faculty association of AIIMS (FAIMS) and PGIMER (FA). The various committees constituted at both the institutes, the Ministry of Health and the Government of India, also endorsed this reform at both the institutes. Its implementation has been recently ensured by Hon’ble Minister himself in the Parliament of India,” said the letter.

It further added that a committee constituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare headed by Professor V K Paul convened a meeting of all the representatives of the institutes of national importance and their respective faculty associations on November 16 where the representatives of the Faculty Association of JIPMER, Pondicherry, and NIMHANS, Bengaluru, unanimously supported the rotatory headship.

“Even the directors of AMU, CMC Vellore and BHU, Varanasi shared their positive experiences about rotatory headship in their respective institutes. Besides, several members of the committee had also expressed their views in favour of rotatory headship,” the letter read.

FAIMS, along with the Faculty Association of PGIMER, also gave suggestions for immediate implementation of the rotatory headship in the meeting with V K Paul.

The letter added that implementing the much-needed reform of rotatory headship in a time-bound manner will surely improve the governance and function at AIIMS and PGIMER, Chandigarh.