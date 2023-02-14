AIIMS to penalise service provider for delayed salaries to outsourced staff

To streamline the payment of wages to the outsourced staff at AlIMS New Delhi, the administration has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 100 per outsourced staff per day on the outsourced service provider if the wages are not paid till the 7th of every month.

Director Dr M Srinivas recently interacted with the outsourced staff, comprising paramedical staff, security personnel, housekeeping, data entry operators, etc and it was learnt that quite often salaries are not being paid to them on time, and minimum wages, ESI, PF, bonus, etc. are not being credited to the accounts of outsourced staff who were deployed by various agencies.

To ensure timely wages, all the outsourced staff personnel have been asked to register themselves under the Biometric Attendance System. The attendance marked in the biometric system will only be utilised to calculate the salary.

A duty Rota of all the outsourced staff will be submitted to the reporting officer concerned who will verify the presence of outsourced staff as per the Rota.

On the first day of every month, the biometric attendance data of outsourced staff will be downloaded by the nodal officer and forwarded to the respective reporting officer. The reporting officers will verify the biometric attendance data and submit a consolidated report which includes the name of the employee, designation, number of days in the month, number of weekly offs, number of days absent, and number of days payable, etc. This report will be submitted before the 3rd of every month.

The report will then be forwarded to the agency concerned before the 4th of every month so that the wages of all the outsourced staff members is deposited in their respective Aadhaar-linked savings bank accounts before 7th of every month.