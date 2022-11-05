scorecardresearch
AIIMS patient care dashboard to provide real-time figures on beds, procedures from Dec 25

Daily and monthly statistics on radio diagnostic procedures, such as X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, PET, SPECT scans, etc will also be available on the dashboard, according to AIIMS Delhi director M Srinivas.

A daily and monthly status report on the footfall of new and follow-up patients in the out-patient department (OPD) will also be shared on the dashboard. (File)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is starting a Patient Care Dashboard on its official website to provide a real-time summary of the status of beds in its general and private wards from December 25.

“As a part of Good Governance and to increase transparency, it has been decided to share AlIMS New Delhi’s patient care statistics and analytics on AlIMS website in the form of an AlIMS ‘Patient Care Dashboard’, said an office memorandum issued by AIIMS director M Srinivas.

Along with live updates on beds, the dashboard will also provide real-time updates on patients’ emergency admission and waiting status. According to the memorandum, all departments have been asked to extend necessary support and cooperation for the initiative.

A daily and monthly status report on the footfall of new and follow-up patients in the out-patient department (OPD) will also be shared on the dashboard.

Radio diagnostics status, that is the daily and monthly statistics of X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, DSA procedures, will also be available. Besides, patients will be able to check daily and monthly statistics pertaining to nuclear medicine, PET scan, SPECT scan and so on. Operation theatre (OT) utilisation, ??number of endoscopy procedures, chemotherapy and other major procedures done at AlIMS will also be updated on the dashboard.

