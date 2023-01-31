AIIMS to form committee to suggest changes to teaching format

To bring changes and move away from the current format of teaching, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is constituting a committee to suggest the required changes in the current format of teaching, clinical training and examination of the final-year MBBS students in two months after due consultation with all stakeholders.

The move has been taken to modify the current teaching pattern after finding out that there has been poor attendance of students in lecture classes.

“It has been found that the attendance of students in the lecture classes is poor rather. They are found more interested in coaching classes meant for the preparation for the PG entrance examination,” said an order issued by director M Srinivas.

It further said that in the last few years, the method of teaching and learning has changed significantly with a larger participation of online methods and simulation-based training.

“There is a necessity to modify our current pattern of teaching, clinical training, and evaluation targeting long-term capacity building and develop a validated model for nationwide implementation,” the letter read.

The committee will submit its report to the dean for approval and implementation. The registrar has been asked to facilitate the committee by providing logistic support like booking the dean’s committee room for the meetings based on availability.