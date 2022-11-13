At AIIMS, organ donation by two girls— aged 18 months and 8 years — saves lives

The parents of an 18-month-old and an 8-year-old girl, who were declared brain dead, saved the lives of two children by donating their vital organs at the All India Institute of Medical Science in a span of 48 hours.

The 18-month-old baby, Mahira, had fallen down from the balcony of her residence in Haryana’s Mewat, on November 6, post which she was brought to Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC) on the same day with a severe head injury. She was declared brainstem dead on the morning of November 11.

During her treatment in the ICU, Mahira’s father, Jamshed, did his research about organ donation online, and when doctors and transplant coordinators approached him, he agreed to organ donation.

“I learned that only a minuscule number of people in India donate organs. I appeal to everyone to take this noble step and save lives,” Jamshed said.

Mahira’s kidneys were transplanted through an en-bloc kidney transplant to a 17-year-old and her liver was transplanted to a 7-year-old at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) hospital.

Meanwhile, her corneas have been banked in the National Eye Bank and her heart valve in AIIMS Delhi.

Meanwhile, Mansi, who lived in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, had fallen down from a certain height at her home on November 2. The eight-year-old girl suffered severe brain damage, and was declared brain dead on November 11.

Advertisement

With the consent of her parents, her liver and a kidney were transplanted in a five-year-old who was undergoing treatment at the ILBS hospital.

The other kidney was given to a 12-year-old child, who was on peritoneal dialysis for over five years, and there was no suitable donor in the family. She had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS. Mansi’s corneas and heart valves have also been preserved to be used in other children.

According to officials, during the counselling, Mansi’s parents were told about Rolly (6) — who was declared brain dead following a gunshot injury, and had donated her vital organs in April this year — after which they understood the concept of brain death and the need for organ donation.

Advertisement

In Mansi’s case, the organ procurement team from JPNATC, Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation, AIIMS, and National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation came together in facilitating the retrieval and transplantation process. Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, will do the corneal transplant in the coming weeks.