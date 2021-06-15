AIIMS to resume OPD in a phased manner

When the cases continued to surge, physical OPD services were suspended from April 22.

With the stabilisation of the Covid situation in Delhi after the surge of the last few months, AIIMS will be restarting its OPD services in a phased manner.

In this phase, walk-in OPD registration will not be resumed in the hospital. It will be available only to patients with prior appointments.

“In view of the considerable decrease in Covid-19 cases, it has been decided by the Director of AIIMS to restart the OPD services in a phased manner at the earliest but latest by June 18, 2021,” read a notice from AIIMS MS Dr D K Sharma.

Walk-in OPD registrations had been suspended in the first week of May following the rise in the number of cases in the city. When the cases continued to surge, physical OPD services were suspended from April 22.

“HODs of all clinical departments are requested to provide the proposed number of new and follow-up OPD patients per day who are to be given online/telephonic appointments. As of now, OPD registration will be done only for such patients who are having online/telephonic appointments, and a decision to allow walk-in registrations will be taken later after reviewing Covid-19 situation,” read Tuesday’s notice.