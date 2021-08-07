AIIMS offers second dose of Covid vaccine to those travelling abroad for studies, work

Beneficiary takes shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Delhi, will provide the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to people who need to travel abroad for education and work.

The Delhi government has set up two centres for the same at the government schools. The second dose of Covishield will be administered on site at AIIMS to eligible persons, with a minimum gap of 28 days between the first and second doses.

Walk-in vaccination is available and the facility will be operating at the New OPD from Monday to Saturday. People are to produce their passport as their identity proof and carry necessary documents to prove their need for travelling abroad.